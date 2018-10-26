The people of Louisiana know firsthand about the consequences of violence against political leaders. House Majority Whip Steve Scalise, a Jefferson Parish Republican, is still recovering from wounds he sustained when a gunman attacked GOP members of Congress who were at a baseball practice outside Washington, D.C. last year. Louisiana’s State Capitol has a pencil lodged in its ceiling from a 1970 bomb blast that occurred during labor tensions. The State Capitol building was the brainchild of governor-turned-senator Huey Long, assassinated in 1935.
Given that history, the news that bomblike devices were mailed to leading national Democratic leaders as well as CNN resonates with special urgency in Louisiana. Scalise was quick to condemn the terror. “To repeat what I’ve been compelled to say far too often, violence and terror have no place in our politics or anywhere else in our society,” Scalise said. “Having experienced the effects of political violence firsthand, I am committed to speaking out against it every time it rears its ugly head.”
We don’t believe that the person or persons behind the recent bomb scares represent the character of the Democratic Party’s critics any more than the gunman who attacked Scalise, who was a professed Bernie Sanders supporter, was a real standard-bearer for liberals.
President Donald Trump condemned the mailings and pledged that federal investigators would find the responsible party or parties. We’re confident that those responsible will be caught. The president's disavowal of political violence is welcome, though he recently praised a Republican member of Congress who pleaded guilty to body-slamming a reporter. As the leader of the free world, Trump has an obligation to do better.
One of the great blessings of this country is our ability to use the ballot box, not bullets or bombs, to shape how we’re governed.
The best way for Americans of all political stripes to answer this latest act of domestic terrorism is to use that power on Nov. 6 and vote.