The 125-pound alligator (loggerhead) snapping turtle Lettsworth's Ben Ewng, 14, caught in one of his turtle nets on False River two days ago, seen in BREC's Clark Memorial Park before dropped the big specimen off at BREC' Baton Rouge Zoo, Thursday, June 18, 2020. The zoo already had one turtle of this kind, but because of its age and size, the turtle will be quarantined for 30 days and its health evaluated to make sure it is a good candidate to add to the exhibit. He guessed its age to be around 100 years.