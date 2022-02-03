It seems the publication of a single text communication from May 2019 gave Gov. John Bel Edwards the kick he needed to talk more openly about the death of Ronald Greene after a car chase followed by a vicious beating by state police. An Associated Press report about the governor’s knowledge about the incident and his communications with others clearly bothered him.
During a Tuesday news conference, Edwards acknowledged that he has been cautious and quite limited with his comments about Greene's death in northern Louisiana. Greene’s family, elected officials, civil rights and criminal justice advocates have consistently asked him to get more involved, to lead by taking action and demanding more — and to speak up.
He didn’t say it was a mistake. He said that he understood the public's frustration, but that he had operated based on a request from the U.S. Department of Justice to stay mum about details as they investigated. Edwards said he was most concerned that reports have circulated that he said Greene died in a car wreck and that he interfered with the investigation of the matter and has been part of a cover-up.
Neither is true, he said.
“I do want to say again, at no time have I said to anyone in public or in private that Mr. Greene died in a car wreck,” said the governor.
Addressing speculation that he was a part of a cover-up about Greene's death, in part to better ensure a successful reelection bid, the governor said, “That is not who I am. I wouldn’t know how to go about it to ask someone to delay an investigation to gain some sort of advantage.”
One part of The Associated Press report indicated that federal investigators have questioned people about Edwards' "awareness of various aspects of the case." The day before the governor’s news conference, U.S. Attorney Brandon B. Brown and Federal Bureau of Investigation Special Agent in Charge Douglas A. Williams Jr. backed him up. “While the investigation continues, recent reporting citing sources suggesting that the FBI has questioned people about the awareness of certain facts by Governor John Bel Edwards is inaccurate,” their joint statement said. The AP stands behind its reporting.
The feds picked up the investigation of Greene's May 2019 death that September. The allegations of misconduct became public in October 2020, months after Greene's family filed a wrongful death lawsuit. Edwards said he was advised that the police videos could not be released, but he decided to address the matter once they were leaked, and state police reversed course and released them.
Nevertheless, why didn’t the governor discuss the incident more before then? Once it was clear that the state police had told Greene's family that he'd died in a car crash, why didn’t Edwards say something? Didn’t he realize that the “violent, lengthy struggle” referenced in the Reeves text was the same incident? Why didn’t he insist that the videos be released immediately?
We appreciate the governor telling the public more about what he knew and when he knew it. But we still have questions. Others do, too. The governor, State Police Superintendent Lamar Davis and the Senate Select Committee on State Police Oversight must do more. Edwards can provide periodic updates. Davis can continue an internal investigation and take agency-specific action against the troopers. The Senate Select Committee can resume business with a more specific hearing.
The troopers' treatment of Greene was, in the governor’s own words, “criminal.” The governor expressed concern with how long the DOJ investigation is taking, and we share that concern.
It was about time for the governor to speak up and say more, but it’s not over. We deserve to learn more. We deserve to see troopers, and maybe others, held accountable.