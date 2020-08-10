It’s time for Jason Williams to put up or shut up.
On no less than four occasions, he has publicly accused me of initiating the federal investigation into his allegedly nefarious tax-related dealings, which culminated in an 11-count federal indictment on income tax charges. Nothing could be further from the truth. Williams is either in denial, delusional or a bold-faced liar — or a combination of the three.
Williams first blamed his tax preparer for his tax problems, although as an attorney he should know that he, like all American citizens, sign their tax returns certifying that all the information stated is true. He has a history of tax issues that I am sure will surface in his upcoming trial. To his baseless allegation that District Attorney Leon Cannizzaro and myself conspired against him, I can only say that Williams was obviously reading his own press clippings. At no time did we consider him a threat to defeat Cannizzaro in the event that the DA would seek reelection, which he ultimately chose not to do. In the words of Hyman Roth ("The Godfather: Part II"), we considered him “small potatoes.”
What Williams conveniently omits from his statements on this subject is that I was a senior consultant in his first successful campaign for the City Council. I was also his appointee to the Alcoholic and Beverage Control Board. And furthermore, until these outrageous allegations against me involving his alleged criminal acts, I considered him a friend. As such, I would advise Williams to develop a more tactful legal strategy than shifting the blame on others.
Now here is my challenge to the … ahem … Hon. Jason R. Williams. If you can provide one credible iota of evidence that I initiated or in any fashion or manner had anything to do with your woes with the federal government, I will donate $25,000 to the charity of your choice. Conversely, if you fail to do so, I urge you to donate $25,000 to a charity of my choice, after of course, you pay your back taxes. In other words, Jason, put up or shut up.
WILLIAM A. SCHULTZ
consultant
New Orleans