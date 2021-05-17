Our governors are not usually thought to be visionaries. Because of their large powers of appointment and control of the legislative process, they are transactional leaders, brokering the deals and seeing people all day long, so enmeshed in the governing process that grand visions aren’t usually expected of them.

As so often, in many phases of his life, Buddy Roemer broke that mold. To some extent, the voters resented him for it.

His visions were not always transformed into realities during his one somewhat chaotic term in the Governor’s Mansion. Many people criticized his casual air of a young man in the big house, a Harvard man in an LSU and Southern world, flipping through books at football games to help pass the time.

But with passage of the years, his wins and even some of his losses are seen as visionary, representing a lasting change even as he left the Mansion to be succeeded by Edwin W. Edwards in 1992, the latter beginning his fourth and final term.

Roemer is perhaps best remembered for exploding on the political scene in 1987, besting Edwards and a strong field of gubernatorial contenders because of his rhetorical gifts and his calls for the Roemer revolution — draining the swamp, we would call it today.

“We’re first in everything that’s bad and last in everything that’s good,” he’d cry.

The last governor from northern Louisiana — in Roemer’s father’s time, almost all were — Roemer's rhetoric entranced voters of the suburbs in the Roemer Revolution, to the point that second-place finisher Edwards did not even contest the runoff against a little-known congressman from Scopena Plantation in Bossier Parish.

Throughout his life, which ended Monday at 77, Roemer’s rhetorical gifts never failed. In office or out, his speeches were events.

Rhetoric and personality, a party switch to the GOP during his term, and personal dramas at home — Governor Roemer frequently clashed with the ol’ boy culture of the State Capitol. Still, Roemer’s accomplishments were more far-reaching than most would have predicted when he ended up third in 1991’s “race from Hell,” with Edwards and ex-Klansman David Duke.

With an eye for smart and dedicated people of his generation, the new administration and its young governor surmounted a staggering financial crisis caused by the great crash in oil prices of the 1980s. Ethics codes were adopted. Education changes were begun.

Some of his decisions were controversial, including bringing in casino gambling on riverboats. The employment and state revenues from gambling now vastly exceed direct revenues from oil and gas.

While voters rejected a 1989 reform of state finances, many of those proposals were eventually adopted, albeit piecemeal. The Roemer Revolution had more impact, again eventually, than many recognized at the time.

We think that Roemer would like to be remembered in particular for his embrace of environmental reforms. Sorely neglected by Edwards, pollution controls annoyed powerful industries and probably contributed to Roemer’s political problems. But he built a legacy that over the next three decades changed Louisiana’s approach to its natural riches.

Out of office, he crusaded for campaign finance reforms, again seeing ahead of others today’s out-of-control spending and influence peddling.

That overused word, maverick, captured part of him to the end of his days. But it also obscures how much the eloquent talker achieved in an eventful life.