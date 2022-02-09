We’ve moved on, but has coronavirus agreed to call off its party? There are reasons to wonder.
The foremost chronicler of the pandemic of a century ago is John Barry, of Tulane University’s School of Public Health and Tropical Diseases.
The Spanish Flu killed millions and Barry’s book about it is required reading. In The New York Times, he writes about parallels between that time and this, including weariness over fighting such a virulent disease.
It is not just coronavirus, Barry said. The flu can also kill, and it did.
“In 1960 in the United States, after much of the population had achieved protection from infection and a vaccine, a variant caused peak mortality to exceed the pandemic levels in 1957 and 1958,” Barry said. “In the 1968 outbreak, a variant in Europe caused more deaths the second year, even though, once again, a vaccine was available and many people had been infected.”
We do not know how many people in vast tracts of Eurasia and South America, with governments offering varying levels of medical care and vaccination delivery, might be incubating variants of coronavirus.
Omicron has been, despite its relative mildness, a killer, too. Barry said that omicron’s “seven-day average for daily COVID-19 deaths in the United States has now surpassed the delta peak in late September.”
He ran down the array of medical responses to coronavirus and day-to-day measures necessary to stop it, like mask-wearing, ventilation and social distance.
“As a society, we have largely abandoned the public health measures on that list,” Barry said. “As individuals, we can still act.”