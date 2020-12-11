The White House held a vaccine summit Tuesday — and of 50 states, only four were on the big stage in Washington, D.C.
Gov. John Bel Edwards represented Louisiana along with governors from Tennessee, Florida and Texas. He was the only Democrat.
It says a lot about the choices Edwards has made with his team of health professionals and others to consider — and act upon — COVID-19 data as it has been collected and the White House summaries and recommendations that arrive weekly. It says a lot that the White House included Edwards and Louisiana. Unlike some Democratic governors, Edwards has not engaged in the partisan rancor that has caused President Trump to verbally battle with those leaders. As a result, Louisiana has benefited.
White House representatives said Edwards, Gov. Greg Abbott of Texas, Gov. Ron DeSantis of Florida and Gov. Bill Lee of Tennessee have strong COVID-19 vaccination plans to quickly ramp up distribution and implementation once the Federal Drug Administration approval comes, which could as soon as in a matter of days. The highly effective vaccinations expected to be distributed nationally have been produced by Pfizer and Moderna. The two pharmaceutical companies opted not to participate in the summit. Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla and Moderna CEO Stéphane Bancel were invited, but both rejected the offer, seemingly because they saw it as a public relations move and not particularly helpful with the important vaccine work.
Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine is 95% effective in preventing the virus in clinical trials. The White House will assist with the manufacturing and distribution of enough doses to help 10 million people avoid the virus.
The Texas, Tennessee and Florida governors all said they could get as many as 100,000 people vaccinated within 48 hours. Edwards said he anticipated Louisiana getting about 79,000 doses that could be used within the same time frame. Louisiana’s prioritization plan includes hospital workers, long-term care staff, other health professionals, first responders, public transit workers, pharmacists, food plant processing employees and people 65 years and beyond with health conditions that might make them more susceptible to the virus.
Assuming FDA approval, the governor said 39,000 Pfizer doses might arrive this week and another 40,000 doses next week.
It is good to hear that the governor directed National Guard “strike teams” to assist with vaccine delivery in underserved communities to ensure a wide vaccine distribution. While a third of the state’s population is Black, that group accounts for 43% of COVID-19 deaths, a tragic disparity.
Certainly far too much of the COVID-19 debate and response has been political rather than focused on getting control of our part of this global pandemic. The focus must be improving health and reducing hospitalizations and deaths. We understand why the drug companies did not participate in the summit, but the White House had the right to choose which governors they would lift up as good examples of COVID-19 progress and planning. We can debate which of them has been doing what’s best. Still, it’s nice to have had our guy on the stage for a job being done well.