Few would dispute that Louisiana needs a major cash infusion for repairs and updates to its network of badly outdated and woefully maintained roads and bridges. The political debate, therefore, centers not on whether to tackle the problem, but how.
Raising the state gas tax that currently supports infrastructure — at 20 cents per gallon, among the lowest in the nation — is the most practical choice and our preferred approach, but the idea has failed to gain traction in the Legislature for years now.
So the state Senate, led by state Sen. Rick Ward, R-Port Allen, with the backing of Senate President Page Cortez, R-Lafayette, has sprung a very different strategy on unsuspecting taxpayers: Make permanent the 0.45 cent temporary sales tax that was passed in 2018 to dig the state out of a deep fiscal crisis, and dedicate proceeds to finally tackling major projects such as a new Baton Rouge bridge over the Mississippi River and the extension of Interstate 49.
We support those projects, but that’s where our enthusiasm for the effort ends.
If raising the gas tax is good government but bad politics, this new proposal is problematic in multiple ways.
It wasn’t transparently introduced and promoted, but rather tacked on to a far more limited bill by House Bill 514 by state Rep. Tanner Magee, R-Houma, to tax newly legal forms of medical marijuana.
Rather than rely upon those who drive the most, a permanently higher sales tax would disproportionately hit lower-income Louisianans.
It’s not what politicians promised three years ago, when they fought ferociously over how many fractions of a cent they’d charge. But then they made it clear that the sales tax hike was meant to buy time until a better plan could be hammered out. Instead, this proposal would simply delete the additional tax’s sunset date of June 30, 2025.
And it keeps getting worse; even after Senate Republicans voted to back extending the sales tax increase indefinitely, they amended the bill further to scale back a tax on utilities, leaving regular folks to pay more while businesses would get a break.
That’s a whole lot of bad faith for a bill supposedly based on good intentions.
And here’s one more reason not to rush into a permanent tax increase: State revenues are up now, and Congress may yet pass an infrastructure bill that could send billions Louisiana’s way.
Magee’s bill passed through the House without the sales tax component, so the lower chamber would still need to weigh in on the idea following Senate passage with the requisite two-thirds support. It looks to be an uphill climb, now that the newly formed House conservative caucus has come out against it, but anything can happen this close to a session’s end.
Although he backed the 2018 sales tax increase only after his preferred ideas failed, Democratic Gov. John Bel Edwards said he’d consider signing the permanent sales tax extension if it reaches his desk.
“We’ve waited for the Easter Bunny to bring roads and bridges long enough” Edwards said Thursday, adding that other states are moving away from gas taxes to pay for infrastructure.
That may be an idea worth considering in the future, particularly with a transition to electric vehicles on the horizon. But not yet — and not like this.