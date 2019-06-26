People of good will can differ about the issue of reparations for slavery, but when there’s a debate about it, both sides should be heard.
Louisiana’s U.S. Rep. Mike Johnson of Benton in northwestern Louisiana was almost shouted down at a recent hearing about the issue on Capitol Hill. He was giving the GOP minority’s response during a subcommittee hearing when the ruckus unfolded.
Johnson’s treatment by the booing and jeering crowd was a disgrace to the House and in particular to the Democratic leadership, who have a responsibility to the institution that transcends political loyalties.
The bill before the subcommittee wouldn’t create any reparations scheme but would appoint a commission to study the matter.
Given the hectoring that Johnson received, true fact-finding on the subject among lawmakers is going to be hard, if not impossible. In a world of identity politics, one is for or against something, with no middle ground. We reject the notion that white officials like Johnson simply have nothing to say on the topic that’s worth hearing.
Johnson argues that repayments of cash or benefits specific to slavery and discrimination would “almost certainly be unconstitutional on their face” and that "reparations from current taxpayers for the sins of Americans for many years ago" would be unjust.
At the same time, he also articulated a view that should be greeted with bipartisan support: "There's no doubt that prejudice exists in our society. It exists in communities and many different races and types of people, and it's not reserved to just one race or class against another. All of that is despicable and in every single instance un-American."
The young congressman, in his second term, emotionally responded to the criticism by citing his own family’s close relationship with a once-troubled African-American youth, now an adult.
"I personally know the challenges he has faced early in his life. I've walked with him through discrimination that he's had to endure over the years and the hurdles he faced," Johnson said.
Congress is supposed to be a cornerstone of civil discourse. That’s what should have happened at the reparations hearing instead of the disorder that prevailed.