It’s been a long six months.
That’s why we welcome the decision by Gov. John Bel Edwards to move on to Phase 3 of the coronavirus guidelines, recognizing that there will continue to be tough restrictions on many of us, including some endangered retail and hospitality businesses.
To boil down the governor’s many caveats and limits on his new orders, it’s no time to party.
The tight restrictions on many businesses have resulted in significant losses. Many people are out of work and families are under great stress. Some number of storefronts are never going to reopen.
We recognized that at the beginning, but also felt that the state of Louisiana faced no happy options in a sad situation. Many of Edwards’ critics have been wrong to decry restrictions. For all the pain, something had to be done when hospitals were filled to overflowing. Navigating this crisis was never going to be easy, and opportunistic political criticism of the governor was reprehensible.
What Phase 3 represents is a chance, but not a license to live as though a deadly virus is not widespread in our communities. The statewide mask order remains in place. The city of New Orleans, one of the original national “hot spots” during the outbreak, remains under tougher Phase 2 restrictions. These should be followed.
In Baton Rouge, Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome noted that while case numbers have plateaued, the virus “has not gone down to a safe level.”
That reality is likely to govern the actions of many people, particularly older customers, who will be reluctant to return to normal lives very soon. That is probably a more profound hindrance to business than any number of mask orders.
If the governor’s actions will help, we think, particularly for small businesses, the failure of the U.S. Congress to act on a new relief bill — including more aid to business, and unemployment insurance supplements — is also another barrier to getting back to normal.
At a critical moment in World War II, the British Army finally won a major victory at El Alamein in Egypt. What Prime Minister Churchill said was intended to remind free peoples that many sacrifices lay ahead, as they would.
It was not the beginning of the end, he said, but the end of the beginning.
That is an eloquent statement of the position we are in today in another worldwide crisis. If we treat Phase 3 as the beginning of the end, we would be setting ourselves up for disappointment.