The death at 88 of Claude “Buddy” Leach marks the passing of one of the last of the full-throated populists of the Edwin W. Edwards generation.
As a politician, he won some and lost some, including in the latter category a race for governor in 2003 famed for the per-vote cost of his campaign funded largely from his family’s wealth. To some extent, Louisiana’s evolving political scene had passed him by, but he was never repentant or bowed.
In 2015, he was among the old bulls of the populist era who backed the son of a Tangipahoa sheriff, John Bel Edwards, in a longshot campaign for governor.
And he will be rightly remembered for, with his wife Laura, a legacy of philanthropy in the Lake Charles area and across the state, especially for his beloved LSU.
Leach was the most courtly of Southern gentlemen, but also a legendarily imperious chairman of the Ways and Means Committee in the state House.
His leadership passed through the Legislature a landmark tax bill that changed Louisiana’s tax structure: Before 1973, oil was taxed on the number of barrels pumped from the ground, but the price was soon to soar and the bill pushed through by Leach and Edwards taxed future barrels by their value.
It was one of the most important fiscal changes in the 20th century.