As frustrating as the coronavirus economic restrictions have been, it was probably inevitable that Louisiana’s shared sense of purpose, so powerful back in March, would begin to fray.

One issue about which we are squabbling is whether to wear masks. Depending on your view, masks are either a vital weapon in our fight against coronavirus or an overzealous government attack on our freedom — or just uncomfortable to wear. But whatever your view, wearing a mask protects you from infection, and it does even more to protect the people you come in contact with — including retail workers who serve hundreds of customers every day. They deserve your help.

The tensions are playing out in the Legislature, where a large group gathers in relatively close quarters. Democrats are generally wearing masks, and some Republicans are not.

But everywhere you go, you see people in a crowd who are not wearing masks.

The state guidelines that recommend mask-wearing didn’t originate in the imagination of Gov. John Bel Edwards. They reflect the wisdom of the nation’s leading epidemiologists, including those who work for the Trump administration.

Either way, nobody is arresting people if they don’t wear a mask. They’re not even arresting publicity-seeking pastor Tony Spell.

So in the end, mask-wearing is more of a recommendation than a mandate.

When Baton Rouge and Lafayette flooded in 2016, and when New Orleans was assaulted by Hurricane Katrina in 2005, the government did not force boatowners to fan out and rescue their fellow citizens. When our heroic health care workers are hungry, the government did not force local restaurant owners and employees to step up and bring them food. When our hospitals were short of masks, the government did not force folks to find spare fabric and sew away.

We did it out of love for Louisiana and respect for our fellow citizens. We know how to be good neighbors. That's been a theme from Edwards and many other leaders in the past few weeks.

That same spirit should guide our thinking about masks, even after seven vexing and damaging weeks of economic disruption.

If mask-wearing reduces the level or infection, we’ll all be able to get back to work sooner and more safely. As long as Louisiana remains a hotbed for infection, tourists will stay away, festivals will be canceled, and the seats will be empty at Tiger Stadium and the Superdome.