Turmoil that surrounded the recent meeting of the Lafayette Library Board of Control — there was picketing outside, a patron led away in handcuffs and restrictions discussed on access to published materials — suggests overheated conflicts that touch upon politics and society, both mainstream and at the edges. Is this any way to do business?
The more important, overriding issue, though, for the Board of Control is whether taxpayers, library patrons and the public good are all being served by its actions. The appointed board is in place to reflect the various interests of the diverse people who live in Lafayette Parish and to guide library professionals in serving those people — all of them.
Danny Gillane, library director, said board members, many of them new, are facing numerous complicated issues simultaneously. They include building and staffing a library in northeastern Lafayette — that’s a commitment — despite diminished funding. Contentious issues include altering the library collection, which is generally considered to be the role of the professional staff, and imposing restrictions on readers — teens, especially — which runs counter to what many professional librarians generally believe.
Library board members willingly sought their duties and the responsibilities that come with them. They should expect public scrutiny but they should not expect public sympathy. They signed up for their roles.
In doing so, they became representatives of not only their own personal viewpoints on certain issues concerning the library, but also the servants of everyone who uses the library. That includes library patrons who live and think differently than they do.
When you sit at the front of the meeting, that means you have to show wider understanding. Zealots — it does not matter which side they choose on the issues — should check their personal druthers at the door when they become library board members.
Many of the recent contentious library issues center on cultural concerns, of late the library collection’s inclusion of a volume titled “This Book is Gay,” that’s aimed at advising teens on sexuality.
Suzanne M. Stauffer, a professor in LSU’s School of Library and Information Sciences, said efforts to suppress a library’s collection — to ban books or restrict access to them — are hardly new. In fact, requests to suppress books have become more common.
The American Library Association has been fighting such suppression of reading freedom for generations, most visibly during the Sen. Joseph McCarthy era but also from opponents of myriad works of fiction — the Harry Potter series, books by F. Scott Fitzgerald, John Steinbeck, Harper Lee, Alice Walker, George Orwell, Ernest Hemingway and William Faulkner. More recently, challenges to library collections have included books about sex and race.
The ALA, for its part, has said that “Most attempts at suppression rest on a denial of the fundamental premise of democracy: that the ordinary individual, by exercising critical judgment, will select the good and reject the bad.” Why can’t people be free to make their own choices instead of having their choices eliminated by cultural busybodies?
Fortunately for the Board of Control, the Association of Library Trustees, Advocates, Friends and Foundations offers a Statement of Ethics for library trustees. It includes the following wise advice:
Trustees shall not engage in discrimination of any kind and shall uphold library patrons’ rights to privacy in the use of library resources.
Trustees shall not interfere with the management responsibilities of the director or the supervision of library staff.
And here's a favorite:
Trustees shall support the efforts of librarians in resisting censorship of library materials by groups or individuals.