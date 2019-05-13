As lieutenant governor, Billy Nungesser is Louisiana’s roving ambassador, a job that obligates him to represent the state well.
But double-dipping on the taxpayer dime isn’t a good look — either for Nungesser, or the state that he’s supposed to be promoting.
A recent investigation by WWL-TV revealed that Nungesser has gotten an extra $8,400 in his annual public salary as a personal vehicle allowance even though a State Police unit has apparently been driving him pretty much wherever he goes.
In a review of public records, WWL also found instances when his staff might have been paid with public resources while they worked at campaign events for his reelection.
Nungesser was inconsistent in explaining discrepancies and evasive about his schedule, which would help clarify where he’s been, how he got there, and who paid for it.
As the official leader of Louisiana’s tourism efforts, Nungesser’s been touting “Feed Your Soul” as the state’s marketing slogan.
“Feed your bank account” might be a more apt description of his workplace practices, and taxpayers deserve better.