Lt. Gov. Billy Nungesser holds up Clyde the Crawfish during the 3rd Annual Pardoning of the Crawfish ceremony Tuesday, March 12, 2019, at the University of Louisiana at Lafayette in Lafayette, La. The crawfish, who was named Clyde after former UL President Rougeou, will be allowed to live out his life at a state park. The pardoning ceremony, held each year on the Tuesday after Mardi Gras, is hosted by Louisiana Seafood Promotion & Marketing Board and celebrates crawfish season in Louisiana.