If Louisiana’s college graduates hoped for the “college experience,” they got both: college and an experience, especially these past nine months.
That’s what graduates likely thought this month and last as they concluded their academic programs and set out on the rest of their life journeys. If study during the novel coronavirus was not what they had signed up for, it was nonetheless what they overcame.
In south Louisiana, eight of nine University of Louisiana System institutions marked or are marking graduation with some type of in-person celebration. The ninth, the University of New Orleans, held a “rolling” graduation with students in their vehicles, one last, last joyous ride through campus.
At Southern University, Saturday graduation was planned at Mumford Stadium and at LSU, spring, summer and fall graduates will celebrate commencement Dec. 18. If the football team can’t be reliable winners at Tiger Stadium, well, graduating scholars can be. That’s worth a full-throated roar.
“Students work so hard, they deserve to be honored,” said one college official of the makeshift celebrations. Yet masks and social distancing, she conceded, “change the energy.”
At the University of Louisiana at Lafayette this week, 1,348 students celebrated graduation at Cajun Field and Russo and Lamson Parks. David Allen, honored as UL Lafayette’s top graduate student, said he would conclude his college years with pride but also with no small sense of relief, not from the ever-present threat of COVID-19 but from long nights at study. He made his parents proud, he said, a sense of accomplishment that should last a lifetime, pandemics notwithstanding.
The classes of 2020 will forever stand out for their heart and determination in staring down a pandemic in pursuit of their education. For kindred spirits, this year’s graduates must stretch across a century to the classes of 1918 and 1919, when college students weathered the Spanish flu on the road to a diploma.
Writing in Harvard Magazine, Matteo Wong recently revisited how a thousand undergraduates and several hundred graduate students reported to campus while Cambridge, Massachusetts, home to Harvard, was beset with the 1918-19 pandemic. Three thousand public schoolchildren were sick, and college administrators, paddling in uncharted waters, downplayed the virus, then ratcheted up efforts to fight it.
An assistant professor at the Medical School took charge of containing the flu on campus. Medical students checked temperatures daily and did a primitive form of contact tracing. Students were quarantined and practiced forms of social distancing. Professors were told to report sneezing. And in the end, it was the nurses who pulled many patients through.
If celebrations were subdued this fall, graduates’ accomplishments are worth shouting about. They cannot leave the pandemic behind. But they can take their diplomas with them.