Houston-born Jim Moncus was so generous to his adopted city of Lafayette that his beneficence is being felt long after his April 2021 death. So it will continue for generations.
Last week, Moncus Park at the Horse Farm, an expansive family-friendly tract in Lafayette’s core that’s named for Moncus, its lead giver, launched the 12-night “Christmas in the Park.” It’s a seasonal celebration that’s introducing some features of the hundred-acre park, not yet formally opened, to the public. The long-awaited park, still in progress, opens Jan. 1.
Moncus Park is located on the city's largest green space, which used to be a horse farm affiliated with the University of Louisiana at Lafayette. Completed features include a 4-acre lake, two miles of trails and a dog park. Features to be completed include an amphitheater, interactive water feature, treehouse, playground and Veterans Memorial. Moncus’ lead gift encouraged much additional giving.
The morning following the park preview, UL Lafayette awarded the honorary doctorate of nursing practice posthumously to Moncus during its fall commencement ceremonies. Melinda Oberleitner, dean of the College of Nursing and Allied Professions, nominated Moncus, citing his “standard for public service that is compatible with the highest ideals of the University.”
She said Moncus helped establish the JD Moncus Cancer Center at Our Lady of Lourdes Regional Medical Center and the James Devin Moncus Family Theatre at the Acadiana Center for the Arts, as well as scholarships and endowed professorships at UL Lafayette.
Marine veteran. Oilfield and offshore energy employee. Founder of an international tools company. Finally, blessedly: philanthropist. His footprint is distinctive, deep, inspirational.