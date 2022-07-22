In a conservative parish in a conservative state, the people of Livingston Parish don’t need to become a new front in America’s contentious culture wars.
So while an occasionally heated discussion broke out, civility was preserved despite hot topics being broached at the traditionally sleepy meetings of the Livingston Parish Library’s board of control.
We like the idea that a thoughtful discussion of what is age-appropriate on library shelves can occur. We don’t want another Lafayette Parish-style spectacle.
The Livingston meeting Tuesday was dominated by a broad suggestion from board member Erin Sandefur that “book content” be discussed, backed up with excerpts from books mostly involving gay-related themes.
That resulted in pushback from supporters of gay rights and freedom of choice for library patrons.
Sandefur’s concern was what she described as sexually explicit content in the volumes she targeted with her list.
"I don't know who took this and ran with it and turned it into censorship and banning,” she said. Alas, those issues should be apparent to regular readers of the newspapers available at Livingston Parish library branches.
In Lafayette Parish, the library system has been mired in a long-running culture war debate that has become notorious nationally. A professional librarian has been forced out and decisions about books turned into vicious controversies that have not served the parish well.
Among other things, the library dropped its displays promoting particular months’ reading lists, for fear of offending someone. No more Black History Month, no more Women’s History Month, no more Pride Month, whatever.
This is the opposite of what any library should stand for.
This censorship-by-agitation has been fueled by right-wing activists appointed to that library’s board by Mayor-President Josh Guillory.
Michael Lunsford, head of the group Citizens for a New Louisiana based in Lafayette, is a leading advocate in Acadiana of restricting what people can read. On Tuesday, though, he was on his best behavior at Livingston: "Moving a book from the children's section, next to 'Cat in the Hat' and the 'Nancy Drew' mystery novels, to the adult section, I think, is reasonable," Lunsford said.
We nevertheless worry where this is headed. We suspect that members of the Board of Control are reluctant to get into the quagmire that Lunsford and his allies have created in Lafayette. The board adjourned without taking any specific action on the issue.
But that was after hearing from residents concerned about sexually explicit language in books, and others — including gay residents — worried that the books of value to teens struggling with their sexuality might be restricted or banned.
"Just because you don't want to read it or see it does not give you the right to deny others or demand its relocation," said Amanda Jones, president of the Louisiana Association of School Librarians. "If we remove or relocate books with LGBTQ themes or sexual health content, what message are you sending to our community? Why is your belief system more important than others?"
The targeting of books is on the rise, here and elsewhere. A report by the American Library Association said that 2021 saw some of the highest numbers of challenges in the organization's 20-year history, with 729 challenges against 1,600 books nationwide.
Still, we think the good common sense of the people of Livingston Parish, and elsewhere in Louisiana, will assert itself against turning every library board into a cultural battleground.
Let people check out what they want to read, with the guidance of professional librarians. That’s a good rule going forward.