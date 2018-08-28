It’s been a difficult summer across America, with erupting volcanoes in Hawaii, continuing wildfires in California and flooding in the Northeast. Those natural disasters are testing the resolve of thousands of Americans in ways that the people of Louisiana understand all too well.

But the official response to this summer’s destruction — and the prospects for recovery — have been improved because of the hard lessons learned in Hurricane Katrina, which rolled ashore in Louisiana 13 years ago today.

In an era of widespread suspicion about big government, Katrina reminded Americans that in the wake of catastrophe, a timely, vigorous and sustained federal response is a critical lifeline.

As the levees broke in New Orleans after Katrina’s landfall, crucial help from Washington was slow in coming, compounding the agony of a region brought to its knees.

That failing revealed a second powerful lesson. In times of crisis, skilled leadership matters. Michael D. Brown, who headed the Federal Emergency Management Agency as Katrina hit Louisiana, had little background in emergency management before he was appointed by President George W. Bush. His inexperience quickly showed, and Brown became a poster child for bureaucratic incompetence.

That cautionary tale hasn’t been lost on subsequent presidents of both parties, who have looked to seasoned specialists to head FEMA. Even though he’s shattered precedents on many fronts, President Donald Trump has taken a cue from his recent predecessors in staffing FEMA, tapping Brock Long, a veteran emergency response professional, to lead the agency.

Katrina also taught Louisiana and the world a lot about the value of strengthening communities against future threats from nature. The region’s levee system since Katrina is better than ever, and after the 2016 floods ravaged the Baton Rouge area, leaders worked quickly to help secure funding for flood control projects such as the Comite River Diversion Canal.

The ongoing recovery from the 2016 floods is a powerful reminder that in Louisiana, we get more than our share of experience in dealing with disaster. Hurricane Rita, which menaced southwest Louisiana less than a month after Katrina’s landfall, pointed to a cruel reality. In life’s lottery, the timing and scale of human misery isn’t evenly distributed.

In this new summer of disasters, we sometimes hear well-meaning people talk of making victims of nature’s wrath whole again. It’s a worthy sentiment, but the hard and simple truth is that disasters rob us of things that can’t be replaced — heirlooms, family photographs, and yes, life itself. A year after Katrina, state officials put Louisiana’s official death toll from the storm and its aftermath at 1,464. We suspect many others also died of heartbreak.

Maybe the most abiding lesson of Katrina is the one that’s easiest to forget: Life is a fragile gift, one to be savored each and every day.