It’s beginning to look a lot like Carnival.
New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell and Mardi Gras group and krewe leaders made it clear that we’re much closer to a Carnival season like those we’ve come to love. On Tuesday, they announced plans to bring back parades after a 2021 Carnival season without them.
The city of New Orleans announced new parade routes and the process for the city’s Carnival vendor permit lottery. We didn’t see Family Gras in Metairie or Jefferson Parish Carnival parades in 2021, but as the year winds down we have news that both will return in 2022. The Krewe of Bacchus has named a king.
Cantrell was joined by Police Superintendent Shaun Ferguson and others to hear what people have been anticipating.
“This is the day you’ve been waiting on,” said the mayor. “Mardi Gras is returning to the City of New Orleans and the world.”
With that Cantrell announced that the city will have Mardi Gras and a full Carnival season of parades. Parade routes will be shorter as the city struggles with a shortage of police officers, a disappointment to some krewes and neighborhoods. Hopefully, full routes will be back in 2023.
But New Orleans will have parades.
We can't know yet how much of an economic impact that will have. Domestic tourists and travelers from abroad may or may not be able or willing to come in very large numbers, but we hope so, and look forward to again hosting the Greatest Free Show on Earth.
The New Orleans announcement about the process by which people can apply to sell cotton candy, funnel cakes, hot dogs, funny hats and colorful trinkets from trailers and trucks got a lot more attention this year because it gives us hope that we could see something close to normal Carnival fun. Those who apply between Jan. 10 and Jan. 21 will go into a lottery and the lucky applicants will be chosen from that group on Feb. 23. Normally, most of us pay little or no attention to such dry government actions; we simply want to see the results so we can patronize those we choose.
Just across the line in Jefferson Parish, there was reason to cheer when the venue for the popular Family Gras was announced. What’s old can be new, and that’s part of the good news.
Jefferson is getting back to some routine family and Carnival activities. Family Gras was on the neutral ground along Veterans Boulevard for years, but the three-day, family-focused music festival was moved to the Clearview Center in 2019. Next year it will be back at its original location.
“Our world changed overnight, but now it’s time to get back to normal,” said Parish Council member Jennifer Van Vrancken. Most of the parish Carnival events happen in her district.
Like so many, we are excited and ready for Carnival season and parades. All city-approved parades will feature krewes and organizations that have agreed to city COVID-19 protocols, including required vaccinations or recent COVID-free test results. While Ferguson, Jefferson Parish Sheriff Joseph Lopinto and their officers and deputies can’t be expected to patrol the streets looking for the vaccinated and the unvaccinated in the crowds, parade-goers can help by taking COVID-19 precautions recommended by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, local and state health officials.
Carnival 2022 may not be what we’re used to, but it will be better than 2021.