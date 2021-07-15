With the challenges pressing thick and fast around LSU President William F. Tate IV, not least among them the abuse of women over a period of years in the Athletic Department, the new leader at LSU is clearly aware of the broader scope of change needed at the state’s flagship university.
Academic quality is also an issue.
While Tate came to LSU from the University of South Carolina, he was only there briefly. His major experience comes as dean of the graduate school at Washington University in St. Louis. It’s a prestigious college nationally.
Tate’s experience there showed in early comments upon his arrival at LSU.
Tate said that LSU needs to do more to invest in resources to keep its top-flight faculty, saying that no university has ever cut its way to excellence. That includes building labs, securing research grants and thus raising the national profile of LSU.
We welcome this commitment. A flagship public institution, perhaps paradoxically, has many devoted alumni and fans who treasure their years of undergraduate education on the Baton Rouge campus. But it is in the labs and in the fierce national competition for academic talent that a university’s future is built.
Those are not often top of mind for legislators and donors, but they must step up to fund things like labs and stipends for the bright graduate students who are sought by colleges around the nation and the world.
Some of Tate’s attention is rightly focused on the role of research and graduate education in LSU’s future.