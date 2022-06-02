The road to Omaha does not go through Baton Rouge, or anywhere else in Louisiana, this year. But that doesn’t mean local fans don’t have anyone to holler for as the NCAA baseball tournament kicks into gear this weekend.
Four Louisiana schools are in the 64-team tournament.
LSU is going to Hattiesburg’s Pete Taylor Park to play Kennesaw State; Louisiana Tech to Austin’s UFCU DischFalk Field to face off against Dallas Baptist; the Ragin Cajuns to College Station's Blue Bell Park to challenge TCU; and Southeastern Louisiana to Auburn's Plainsman Park to face the home team.
Four teams out of 64 is a pretty good showing for a small state, even though the college baseball world tends to favor sunbelt schools, which have a substantial weather advantage when the season kicks off in February.
In addition, our sports columnist Rod Walker reports that nearly a quarter of the schools playing this weekend have at least one Louisiana player.
That includes some who went far off for school, like Seth Dardar of Mandeville, playing for Columbia in Blacksburg, Va., and Jackson Dennies of River Ridge, who will suit up for Notre Dame in Statesboro, Georgia.
The College World Series kicks off June 16, and over the years LSU fans have been a favorite of the locals — leading the nation in both school spirit and spending. The team has a new coach in Jay Johnson, but he knows his way around Omaha, having taken Arizona there twice.
We’re hopeful he, or one of our other coaches, can make a return trip this year — and so are the business owners and bartenders of Omaha.