In Louisiana, where food rests at the center of social life, some of the best conversation happens around the dinner table.
Some civic activists in Lafayette put that principle to good use recently when they hosted “The Longest Table” in the city’s downtown district. Organizers joined many tables to make a big one, which allowed residents from all walks of life to share red beans and rice and talk about race. The idea, as old as humanity itself, is that breaking bread together can break down barriers.
Some smaller dinners among the participants had helped set the stage for the March 24 event. We salute the volunteers who made it happen, and we hope the idea catches on with other communities across south Louisiana. In such a divided country, we might find we have more in common with our fellow citizens than we thought.