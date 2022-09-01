Louisiana’s taxpayers have spent billions on the popular TOPS scholarships, chiefly in the hope that the program would keep our children close to home in the face of competition from Texas’ booming economy.
But one other benefit of the TOPS grants is that if our best students go to school in Louisiana, they will be spared the kinds of crushing debt that burdens many young people in America.
About 650,000 Louisianans owe about $22 billion in student debt. The average amount of student debt, about $35,000, ranks us 18th in the country, and is below the national average of $37,000.
How often do you find an education statistic where Louisiana bests the national average?
After sitting on the fence for months, President Joe Biden last week announced a plan to forgive up to $20,000 of student debt.
“An entire generation is now saddled with unsustainable debt,” said Biden, who was vice president when the federal government took control of the student loan program in 2010, supposedly to create a savings, as part of the Obamacare legislation. Instead, the plan led to massive losses for Uncle Sam.
Biden also said he will extend loan forbearance — begun during the early days of the COVID crisis by President Donald Trump — for four more months, conveniently until after the November elections. Suspending student payments made sense at first, since many Americans were tossed from their jobs in 2019, but the payments should have resumed a year ago, with the unemployment rate low and jobs going wanting. Under Biden’s plan, the suspension will have lasted nearly three years.
The good news is that Biden’s forgiveness is smaller than the $50,000 figure thrown about by the Democratic Party’s left wing. And the debt cancellation is limited to couples making below $250,000.
Still, the debt cancellation is bad public policy and bad politics.
Bad policy because Biden undermines the notion that debt is an obligation. His move will create the expectation that there will be more debt forgiveness just around the bend, the next time the country faces a crisis. Schools will feel free to charge more and young people choosing a course of study will pay less attention to whether their degree will produce a job that enables them to pay back their loan. There are also doubts about whether the president has the authority to unilaterally cancel the debt. And the impact on overall federal debt essentially wipes out whatever savings were created by the cynically named Inflation Reduction Act.
The move is also bad politics because Biden is spitting in the face of voters who didn’t go to college, parents who worked extra jobs to keep their children debt free and those who paid off their loans.
Biden’s move will win friends among the roughly 40 million Americans burdened with student debt, though not all of them will benefit from his plan.
But he is making suckers of the rest of us, including the taxpayers of Louisiana.
“Politically, a lot of people support it,” said University of Louisiana at Lafayette economist Gary Wagner. “But from a public policy standpoint, it is about as bad a policy as you could have.”