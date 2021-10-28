In an extraordinary post-pandemic shortage of labor, the last thing that Baton Rouge businesses want to contemplate is failure of the property tax that funds most of the operations of the local bus system.
We urge voters to renew the 10.6 mill tax that pays for 60% of the operating costs of the Capital Area Transit System, running buses in Baton Rouge and Baker. Surveys say nine of 10 CATS riders have no access to a car and ride-hailing services are unaffordable for lower-wage workers.
Add to that the need for public transit for the disabled and the elderly, and the case is made for a bus system.
That case is even stronger now as construction begins on the major renovation to the Interstate highway through the center of the city. Buses reduce cars on the road at least to some extent, as even people without personal vehicles will beg or borrow to get some way to work.
CATS’ internal struggles have often made the newspapers and we worry about conflicts between union and management. Renewal of the existing tax should not be taken as a blessing on the fractious leaders of the agency, board and administrators. They must do better.
Our region needs stronger public transit and CATS efforts to draw down more federal funding, for example for rapid-transit routes now in the planning stage, would be short-circuited with rejection of the renewal.
We urge voters to approve it on Nov. 13. Early voting begins Saturday for a week.