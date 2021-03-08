The stakes were high Thursday in the courtroom of Judge Tim Kelley of Baton Rouge, where the powerful attorney general of Louisiana was trying to use the might of his office against a private citizen — for simply asking to see a public record.
Kelley rose to the occasion, throwing out a lawsuit by Jeff Landry against Andrea Gallo, a reporter for The Advocate and The Times-Picayune.
The courtroom showdown dates to Dec. 14, when Gallo requested records of the attorney general’s investigation into complaints about a key aide, Pat Magee, head of his criminal division.
Magee was placed on leave on Dec. 14, the same day Gallo filed her request. He returned to work in January and was docked about $20,000 in pay.
The attorney general’s office released a summary of its findings in the case, but Gallo pressed on, requesting the initial complaint and other documents created during the investigation. She made clear that the attorney general could remove names of the complainant and other witnesses, which is standard practice in media public records requests.
Landry responded in an unusual way, suing Gallo on Feb. 5 and asking a court to affirm his position that the initial complaint was not a public record. (Landry’s suit did not address Gallo’s other requests.)
The aggressiveness of his approach attracted the attention of The Washington Post and a critical statement from the Reporters Committee for Freedom of the Press. The prestigious Public Affairs Research Council also weighed in on the dangers of having private citizens defend lawsuits when they seek public records, calling Landry’s suit an “unfortunate example that likely will encourage egregious behavior.”
Kelley handled that threat well Thursday in making Landry pay the legal fees for Gallo’s defense and ordering the initial complaint released, with appropriate redactions.
But ultimately legislators need to act to protect private citizens — everyone can request a public record, not just reporters — from the threat of being sued by powerful politicians seeking to avoid embarrassment.
State Rep. Ray Garafolo, R-Chalmette, introduced a bill to ban such lawsuits in 2018, but local officials objected.
In the end, the measure that passed allowed defendants to recover their legal fees if they prevailed, as Gallo did Thursday.
But private citizens who request public records — about a zoning change allowing a bar in their neighborhood, or an environmental permit in their parish — don’t have the resources to fight it out in court against their own government and its sprawling phalanx of agency lawyers.
Some legislators watched Thursday’s hearing by Zoom, including Rep. Barry Ivey, R-Central. Their scrutiny and attention to this issue is welcome.
They need to act. One of their constituents could be next.