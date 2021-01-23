In the happy glow of the inauguration of a new president, maybe it’s too early to talk about political division.
After all, the desire for national unity that filled President Joe Biden’s inaugural address was surrounded by the bipartisan crowd that included former presidents George W. Bush, Barack Obama and Bill Clinton.
The symbolism was carried forward by Steve Scalise, the Jefferson Parish Republican who is the No. 2 GOP member of the closely divided House of Representatives. He invited as his guest Donna Brazile, the New Orleans-born Democratic activist.
As she said, they probably could not agree on who should play in the Saint’s O-line, much less votes on legislation.
That commendable statement from Scalise was in the spirit of Wednesday. That was then. What happens now?
A reporter for The New York Times, Giovanni Russonello, dubbed the political situation “the unity problem.”
And he noted that it applied to both Democrats and Republicans. With the increasing prominence of the more left-leaning Democrats, such as the overhyped “squad” of liberal women in the House, there are many potential conflicts with the more moderate instincts of Biden.
Not to mention the close margins of the parties in House and Senate. What is desirable to liberals might not be achievable in the Capitol.
But the GOP unity problem is also typified by the face not in the crowd. With characteristic ungraciousness, Donald Trump declined to attend the inauguration of his successor.
And although Russonello’s discussion of the unity problem predated Trump’s disastrous intervention in the January riot at the Capitol, that atrocity has only made things worse for the GOP.
The new 50-vote Democratic caucus in the Senate, needing Vice President Kamala Harris to break ties, appears ready to go forward with a trial on the impeachment charge of Trump’s incitement to riot on Jan. 6.
That trial could be a political problem, because leaving it with impeachment and no trial would pose a unity problem among Democrats. But the eventual vote after a trial would be a unity problem for Republicans, as many are eager to turn the page on Trump.
For many Louisiana Republicans, eager to stick with Trump voters who gave the former president a resounding majority in November, the continuing debate in the party — Scalise, particularly — remains a unity problem.
In the spirit of the inauguration, Gov. John Bel Edwards attended this week, trying to keep Louisiana on the good side of the new administration as he worked so diligently with the Trump administration.
Edwards, the sole Democrat in statewide office in Louisiana, is lucky: For D-leaning voters in his reelection campaign in 2019, there wasn’t anywhere else to go.
In today’s politics, that’s lucky. But the others do have a unity problem.