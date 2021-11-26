Whoever said there is no such thing as a bad idea apparently never read the recent article by Parag Khanna in The Washington Post.
Khanna wants to abandon New Orleans and move all the people to Detroit.
He is the founder and managing partner of FutureMap, “a data and scenario based strategic advisory firm.”
We don’t understand what that means either, but Kahana has a Ph.D. from the London School of Economics and was credentialed enough to score an opinion piece in the Post about climate change.
“Six of the United States’s wealthiest cities — Boston, New York, Miami, Houston, Los Angeles and San Francisco — are heavily exposed to climate change,” he wrote “Frequent storms, rising sea levels, forest fires and droughts will plague these great cities more and more. Their budgets will be strained by the billions to be spent on adapting infrastructure and moving people farther inland. For now, they can afford to.”
But, he goes on to say, “Other cities can’t. Climate models make clear, for instance, that New Orleans is going the way of Venice.”
Khanna points to all the damage to the electric grid after Hurricane Katrina and more recent storms of 2020 and 2021, and explains that “spending billions to reinforce or rebuild power lines isn’t a good investment when they’re sure to be destroyed again.”
“Not every place stricken by natural disaster should be abandoned,” Khanna offers.
Good to see him concede that point.
“Where populations continue to grow, or where there is indigenous will and investment to rebuild, there is hope for recovery,” he continues, leading up to the jaw-dropping punchline.
“That is not the case for places such as New Orleans, where populations are declining and no new job opportunities are emerging.”
A warming planet will make northern cities more attractive, Khanna says.
“Climate models tell us that states such as South Dakota, Missouri and Pennsylvania are becoming more livable over time and ought to gain in population. It makes sense to spend more on roads and renewable energy in those states and others with a similarly stable climate outlook.”
So here’s what he thinks needs to happen next:
“Property developers should lure displaced Americans to gentrify the Rust Belt along the Great Lakes. The people of New Orleans should be given one-way tickets to Detroit, where they can contribute to the city’s nascent postindustrial revival.”
There is a lot to sort out here, so where to begin?
Why are we not entitled to the same rights as other Americans to live where they want?
Who is going to compensate us for all property we would leave behind, and the livelihoods lost?
And most critically, why do we have to move to Detroit or participate in a “postindustrial revival"?
Offer passage to Hawaii and there might be more takers. We can't think of anywhere else that is really competitive with right here.
Hurricane season is fixing to end. The holidays are in full flower. Carnival is just over the horizon.
Let's invite Parag Khanna to spend three months in New Orleans.
If he still wants to leave for Detroit, we’ll buy him a one-way ticket.