There are a couple of secrets to becoming a great writer.
One of them, as students at LSU and Yale universities learned in the last century, was to have Robert Penn Warren as a teacher.
The author of the legend of Huey P. Long in fiction, “All the King’s Men,” was a rigorous craftsman and expected his Yale students to be, as David McCullough found out.
“The rule was that you had to write one page of fiction each day, and it had to be in the professor's office at 8 a.m.," McCullough told The Advocate’s Danny Heitman in a 1995 interview. "If it wasn't there at 8 o'clock, you got a zero."
McCullough, who died at age 89, had a raft of bestsellers about the American experience. Biographies of Harry Truman, Teddy Roosevelt and John Adams, remarkable books about accomplishments like the digging of the Panama Canal and the building of the Brooklyn Bridge — his insights into people and pivotal times made history readable for new generations.
He won the Pulitzer Prize and National Book Award, both twice. And that was in addition to his narration of documentaries on subjects like the Civil War and D-Day, the latter part of the reason for his longtime support of the National WWII Museum in New Orleans. Part of the museum’s collection is the oral history of his life, a remarkable account of how he was fascinated by subjects from presidents to floods to wartime.
And that’s another way to become a great writer: Have a love of your subject.
“There's no more compelling subject than the history of this country,” McCullough told Heitman in 1995.
And he loved the quirks of American life, including one of Louisiana’s.
Before getting to the substance of his interview with Heitman, he had to ask about whether Louisiana still had those drive-thru daiquiri shops.
We did, and do. And that was one of the little things about his great subject that always interested David McCullough and made him into a national treasure. He will be greatly missed.