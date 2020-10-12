Voters face no less than seven constitutional amendments on the Nov. 3 ballot. The following are the views of this newspaper’s editorial board on each, particularly whether amendments are necessary. We urge voters to look at the issues and cast an informed ballot.
Amendment 1: abortion lawsuits – No recommendation
The Legislature has enacted, usually by big majorities, the nation's sharpest restrictions on abortion rights. This amendment seeks to limit state courts' ability to undermine those statutes should the U.S. Supreme Court return power over abortion to legislatures. It may never be invoked, given that state and federal court actions are different, but it is consistent with state law enacted over previous years. Still, abortion remains a deeply divisive issue. We take no position on the amendment, as we feel it is not needed legally. Voters should follow their consciences.
Amendment 2: drilling rigs tax assessments – Yes
The current constitution forbids using market-value assessments of rigs and production equipment in oil fields. The amendment would allow that method, under rules to be developed by the state Tax Commission. This settles long-standing disputes between industry and parish tax assessors and should help owners of small “stripper” wells in depleted fields on land.
Amendment 3: ‘rainy day funds’ for disasters – Yes
The current constitution sharply limits use of the state’s ‘rainy day’ fund for budget stabilization. The amendment allows up to a third of the fund to be used during disasters, when government needs ready cash, in part to meet mandated matches for federal aid. A two-thirds majority vote of legislators is required along with a presidential disaster proclamation. Perhaps this can be abused but we’re living in a year of major disasters that make it appealing. It should not be a reason for legislators and the governor to avoid saving cash in agencies’ accounts for disaster costs.
Amendment 4: budget restriction – No
Louisiana formally has a budget restriction amendment, which we opposed. This is another version by anti-government legislators who have been unable to convince their peers that drastically cutting services — the result of budget limits — is a good idea in a poor state that needs more spending on education, health and other needs, not wants. We want to see wiser spending, but we don’t want to see arbitrary limits on the budget. Given the inventiveness of lawmakers — as the experience in other states has shown — ways will be found around this formula, like all the others.
We shall report tomorrow our views on other amendments and the votes in every parish on authorizing of sports gambling.