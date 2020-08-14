As America was consummating its love affair with the automobile a century ago, Robert Hutchins became president of the University of Chicago. There he learned: “The three major administrative problems on a campus are sex for the students, athletics for the alumni, and parking for the faculty.”
Only the last may be attenuated by the coronavirus pandemic. If more classes are online, it is not at all clear that there will be the traffic jams of old around campuses.
But while the burdens of allocating parking may diminish, campus leaders will find new layers of complexity overseeing sports and socializing.
Much attention has been focused on the coronavirus threat to college sports, with good reason. Since Hutchins’ day, the alumni remain devoted to sports but the social and economic importance of the games reaches vastly beyond the circles of the campus.
Just ask hoteliers and restaurant owners in Baton Rouge, where LSU’s football season — now in danger like so many others, because of events beyond the university’s control — is usually a huge business generator.
We would like to see the return of football, particularly a chance for the LSU Tigers to repeat their dramatic and extraordinary success of last season.
That decision is pending but we call attention to the other issue that Hutchins’ quip raised. For student-athletes, the more closely monitored and disciplined environment of the team may make social distancing and other safety protocols easier.
Maybe it’s bad form around here to quote the wisdom of Nick Saban, but he has a point when he says his “players are a lot safer with us than they are running around at home.”
For other students, however, it is difficult to see the young living as Cistercians on a college campus. The ideal of socializing only with suitemates is highly unlikely, an expert wrote in The New York Times.
Laurence Steinberg, a professor of sociology at Temple University, warned in June about reopening: “These plans are so unrealistically optimistic that they border on delusional and could lead to outbreaks of COVID-19 among students, faculty and staff.”
At LSU's main campus in Baton Rouge, three residence hall counselors opted out, though most of the 250 who signed up are sticking with the program. Filling residence halls, often built with borrowed money, is a financial imperative for universities which owe bondholders for their buildings.
Bringing back sports and students to campus can be perilous. But having them at home all summer hasn’t worked so well either.
The burdens of academic leadership were so much simpler in Hutchins’ time.