Of course, it had to happen: With increasing demands for proof of vaccinations, counterfeit cards are circulating, even being imported.
One large shipment was seized in Memphis by federal agents. The cards were destined for New Orleans, where Mayor LaToya Cantrell has ordered that proof of vaccination or testing be provided before entering sports and entertainment arenas like the Caesars Superdome.
People are cheating the system, intended to keep themselves and their families safe from a potentially deadly disease.
What idiots, many of us will say. But the abuse of that little federal logo on the cards is in fact a crime.
The FBI issued a joint statement with the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services in March urging people not to buy, create or sell fabricated vaccine cards. The unauthorized use of the seal of an official government agency is a federal crime that carries a possible fine and up to five years in prison.
The Associated Press reported that federal agents have already seized thousands of fake vaccine cards this year. Customs and Border Protection officers working in Memphis seized the shipment last week — sent from Shenzhen, China, and headed to New Orleans — that contained dozens of fake cards, officials said.
Other folks are buying counterfeit cards online.
We don’t know how long the delta variant of the coronavirus will continue to ravage our communities across Louisiana. But a counterfeit card, allowing someone to enter a crowd and create a super-spreader event almost anywhere, is a new low while doctors and nurses struggle to heal the sick.