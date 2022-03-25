Police said the headcount at Festival Acadiens et Creoles was 50,000 last Saturday, the second day of the three-day event, and who’s to say they were wrong? The free event at Lafayette’s Girard Park has neither gates nor turnstiles.
But Pat Mould, festival vice president for programming and development, said the proof was in each day’s massive crowds, which were “like I have never seen.” Veteran festival-goers would readily agree. After two-plus years with nary a live music event around Acadiana, pent-up passions for Cajun and Creole music and food and dance were palpable in Lafayette.
Mould said the festival’s economic benefits were apparent to vendors and craftspeople, and at beer stands. Hotel stays ran at about 85% occupancy. Vendors ran out of pins and T-shirts and posters, and sometimes food and beer. But this festival — 48 years old and counting — is about more than the Benjamins. It is about accordions and fiddles and the washboards and the two-step and an abiding belief that nothing rivals south Louisiana’s French cultures.
“It’s not just a dance party. We are exposing our Cajun and Creole cultures — food, music, language, joie de vivre — to as many folks as we can,” Mould said,
After too long at social distances or in seclusion, the festival, if only for a weekend, reminded us why we relish Louisiana life.