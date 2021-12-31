The year’s end marks retirement of Beth Courtney as head of Louisiana Public Broadcasting, a milestone in the history of the statewide network that has amply fulfilled its goals of informing and educating our state.
Over decades, with much national recognition, Courtney’s LPB produced programming about Louisiana’s history and its future challenges, from the coastline’s physical disappearance to more abstract but nevertheless vital changes to the cultures that have made our state such a special place.
Courtney is a part of Louisiana’s institutional memory about politics, having started covering the early years of the Edwards administration (Edwin W.) and leaving under another (Gov. John Bel Edwards). That is a benefit to the public that is also part of the educational role of public broadcasting.
In the private sector, Rolfe McCollister Jr. is retiring from the business he founded, Greater Baton Rouge Business Report and its family of publications. McCollister’s passion for Baton Rouge included leadership roles as publisher, working in too many civic ventures to count.
Along the way, Business Report became — like Louisiana Public Broadcasting — a trusted news source and a worthy competitor to the traditional journalistic organizations in newspapering and broadcasting. He has promised to continue to write columns from time to time and we welcome his further contributions to public life in his city and state.
Amid much concern about disinformation in public life, reliable journalism is more important than ever. Courtney and McCollister contributed to that cause.