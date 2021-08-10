In the August heat, a couple of dozen souls marched out of Bogalusa to protest the inhuman oppression of Black people in Louisiana.
Hundreds were to join in the march to the state capital in Baton Rouge.
For the anniversary of the 10-day march that began Aug. 10, 1967, Lt. Gov. Billy Nungesser and the mayors of Baton Rouge and Bogalusa unveiled a marker for the event at A.Z. Young Park near the State Capitol. Young was one of the leaders of the march.
The marker is part of the Louisiana Civil Rights Trail, developed with much research and consultation around the state. Educational materials about the events in Louisiana are planned, Nungesser said, “so all these great heroes will live on forever.”
He also recognized the famous Deacons for Defense, who organized to protect the marchers. They put a bit of muscle into the Lord’s work.
Organizer Norman Robinson praised Nungesser for his leadership in developing the Louisiana sites for the U.S. Civil Rights Trail. In the better world of 2021, the actions of civil rights heroes must be remembered. In the world where George Floyd was cruelly killed, the lessons ought to be relevant to the new generation as well as the old.