Having chased off a highly regarded education leader as superintendent, the politicos on the Lafayette Parish School Board have added injury to insult: Despite Pat Cooper’s successful legal judgment against the board in 2017, the board won’t pay up for what the plaintiff’s lawyer says is more than $700,000 in compensation and interest.
Cooper successfully sued the school board after he was fired in 2014. An appeal was denied in 2017 by the Third Circuit Court of Appeal.
Hired in January 2012 by a split vote of the school board, after a career in the state Department of Education and in other states’ schools, the board fired him in November 2014. The board alleged he violated state law and board policy in certain personnel and budget decisions, prompting Cooper’s lawsuit.
Cooper argued — and we agree with him — that Act 1, passed by the Legislature in 2012, shifted power from school boards to superintendents. Courts said his actions followed that law.
The yearslong legal battle was decided in May 2017, when the Third Circuit Court of Appeal sided with the superintendent, ruling that the School Board “acted arbitrarily and capriciously,” — we would add, purely politically — and the Louisiana Supreme Court later refused to hear the board’s appeal.
The fight is over. The board’s obligations to Cooper should be met.