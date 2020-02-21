A corrupt Illinois governor, a crooked Wall Street operator, and a prominent police chief who admitted tax fraud were among the handful of celebrity criminals who benefitted from clemency actions by President Trump this week.
So maybe America didn’t notice that one of the beneficiaries was an NFL owner who played a key role in corrupting Louisiana’s casino licensing process.
Eddie DeBartolo Jr. admitted in court that he placed 4,000 $100 bills in a briefcase and gave it to Edwin Edwards in the parking lot of a San Francisco restaurant in 1997 — all in an effort to secure a state license for a casino in Bossier City.
Edwards was no longer governor, but the next day a six-member state gambling board, some of whose members had been appointed by him, awarded the license to DeBartolo over four other bidders.
DeBartolo eventually pleaded guilty to failing to report that Edwards had extorted money.
He was the star witness at the ex-governor’s 2000 trial, and Edwards was convicted and wound up spending 8½ years in federal prison.
Edwards always maintained that the briefcase full of cash was just a legal fee, and with characteristic bravado quipped that if he was going to shake down DeBartolo, the price tag would have been higher.
DeBartolo was by all accounts contrite and he cooperated in the prosecution. He lost control of the best team in the NFL, the San Francisco 49ers, and paid a $1 million fine. But he did not have to serve a single day in jail for his crimes.
Eddie Jordan, the U.S. attorney who sent Edwards to jail, said the pardon was appropriate because DeBartolo was a “victim in the crime to some degree.”
DeBartolo also had an all-star lineup of NFL greats pleading his case, including Joe Montana and Jerry Rice, although it’s hard to see why their opinions would matter on a question of federal criminal law.
Louisiana voters may find it hard to understand why a man who helped corrupt an important economic development initiative — bringing gambling to our state — deserves a break.
DeBartolo was not a victim: He sought Edwards out and asked for the help of a governor who even his own voters saw as a crook. DeBartolo avoided jail and the $1 million fine was petty cash for a man of his wealth.
The gambling firms that came to Louisiana became good employers and reliable taxpayers. They deserved a licensing process that was honest and straightforward.
Eddie DeBartolo helped corrupt that process, and he got off easy.