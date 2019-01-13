In 1979, the year Drew Brees was born, the New Orleans Saints had their first nonlosing season, finishing at 8-8, which was considered real progress at the time.

Four decades later, the Saints quarterback is beginning his birthday week with an NFC divisional playoff against the Philadelphia Eagles. If the stars align, the Saints could end up in another Super Bowl, poised to reclaim the Lombardi Trophy they brought home as NFL champions in 2010.

Brees turns 40 on Tuesday. Despite being an age when most NFL players have long since retired from the field, Brees is having arguably the best year of his career. Last October, squaring off against the Washington Redskins, Brees broke the league’s record for passing yards, surpassing former Indianapolis Colts quarterback Peyton Manning’s previous tally of 71,940 yards. Both Brees and Manning, the son of legendary Saints quarterback Archie Manning, handled the moment graciously, and Brees also used the landmark accomplishment to share the spotlight with his wife and children.

Here’s hoping that this week’s birthday gifts for Brees include a win against Philly in the Superdome. That would be present everyone in south Louisiana could enjoy.