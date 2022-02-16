When the lazy and stupid throw trash out their car windows, we don’t usually think of flooding.
But one of the real consequences of Louisiana’s chronic littering problem is the flood of detritus that goes into ditches and eventually streams.
In Baton Rouge, community activists have spotlighted the literal dams that have been built in drainage canals and streams with junk and bottles and refuse — and people in New Orleans and elsewhere can surely relate.
And what happens to the water behind dams? It builds up and overflows onto streets and into homes. More than just the historic flood of 2016 that devastated communities from the north shore of Lake Pontchartrain to the Sabine River, hitting the Baton Rouge area particularly hard, frequent flooding events are made worse across the state.
Millions in federal money is earmarked for long-delayed cleanup and restoration of the five bayous critical to draining the capital city. That’s needed and welcome but involves a real local cost if the cleanup is sustained. Many drainage problems in Baton Rouge build up through littering. Other regions can say the same thing.
We welcome a new anti-littering initiative from Gov. John Bel Edwards and Lt. Gov. Billy Nungesser, with a task force reporting in July. That report should be more than about littering as an unsightly blight on our state’s landscape.
The report should focus on what other states and other cities are doing to deal with the impact of littering, and how to address the fines and enforcement end, to be sure. But this is ultimately a major land-use issue that ought to address our status as a low-lying state prone to flooding, especially in an era of increasingly damaging storms, tropical or otherwise.