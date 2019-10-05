NO.pelcansmediaday.100119_2.JPG
Zion Williamson, Lonzo Ball, and Brandon Ingram pose for photos during the New Orleans Pelicans Media Day at their training facility in Metairie on Monday, September 30, 2019.

The Saints are still playing, and they are doing well enough that we see a Super Bowl in their future.

But let’s not forget that we have another pro team in Louisiana.

Slam dunks. Three pointers. Bank shots. Off the backboard.

Things are heating up with the New Orleans Pelicans. They are hot, hot, hot.

Sure, it’s only practice right now. But if you’ve looked at any of the video posted on social media, there are lots of reasons to get excited about the Pelicans’ future.

If you’re not on social media, grab a teenager or someone who can show you what’s happening.

Lonzo Ball inbounded a ball to Zion Williamson for points off the backboard, and he made nine straight three-point shots from the corner.

Brandon Ingram popped in a three-pointer — with an assist from player development coach Teresa Weatherspoon.

We’re not the only ones watching. Our Pelicans are getting attention from people across the nation. Don’t be surprised if we start seeing Pelicans jerseys and caps when traveling elsewhere.

Pelicans may not fly far or fast as birds, but our basketball Pelicans may be flying high soon the way they’re starting.

