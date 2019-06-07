In the first week of hurricane season, Louisiana got a powerful reminder on Thursday that storms don’t need a name to do serious damage.
Although marquee weather systems like Gustav, Katrina and Ike have obvious claims on public memory, a number of meteorological events in recent years have wrought great havoc, even though they weren’t classified as tropical storms or hurricanes.
That was surely the case for the rain and winds that plagued south Louisiana on Thursday, flooding streets and homes in the Baton Rouge area, reportedly causing injuries and at least one death. The day brought reports of tornadoes, too.
That toll of human misery brings Louisiana into the company of many other states that have suffered flooding and tornadoes this spring. New Orleans has seen its share of flooding from heavy rains this year, too.
For many, Thursday’s downpour eerily evoked the Great Flood of 2016, a devastating disaster in south Louisiana also caused by an unnamed weather system. Luckily, continuous rain this time lasted for hours, not days, so the area was spared the widespread destruction of three summers ago.
But Thursday’s weather underscored how vulnerable we are to the whims of Mother Nature, a danger evident this month with the Mississippi River at historically high levels. Those challenges are already enough to keep Louisiana’s emergency preparedness officials busy this summer, even if no tropical storms or hurricanes visit the state this year.
Of course we can’t count on that lucky prospect, with forecasters predicting an average Atlantic hurricane season.
Experts at Colorado State University anticipate 14 named storms during this hurricane season, including six hurricanes and two major hurricanes. The season concludes Nov. 30.
Thursday’s D-Day anniversary was an occasion to remember the fury that man can create in the heat of war. Here in south Louisiana, we learned once again that nature can be even more furious — and worthy of our respect.