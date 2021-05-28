The Gretna Police Department is making a move to improve community confidence. The Jefferson Parish Council approved $125,000 to help fund the west bank city police department’s use of body and police car cameras. Additional money will be provided by the city, which has 100 full-time police officers. Gretna will become the largest Jefferson Parish law enforcement agency with cameras.
Gretna Police Chief Arthur Lawson said it is “good for the community, it’s good for the officers.”
After a recent pilot camera program to determine how they might work for Gretna, Lawson said a couple of suppliers are being considered and he expects implementation in a few weeks.
Law enforcement agencies across Louisiana and the United States have been adding body-worn and vehicle cameras since several high-profile police incidents and killings involving Michael Brown in Ferguson, Missouri, in 2014, Freddie Gray in Baltimore in 2015 and Alton Sterling in Baton Rouge in 2016. The U.S. Department of Justice launched a $20 million body-worn camera pilot program. A number of agencies, including the New Orleans Police Department, took advantage of that opportunity. Others, like the Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office, did not.
Jefferson Parish is not alone.
A 2019 survey was conducted by the Louisiana Commission on Law Enforcement and Administration of Criminal Justice and issued in March 2020. Of 321 police departments that received the survey, only 93 responded. Of that number, 33 departments said they do not have body cameras. Among the agencies identified as not using body cameras are Bastrop, Kenner, Ponchatoula, Slidell, Spearsville and West Monroe. The list also includes higher education institutions, the Port of New Orleans Harbor Police and the Union Pacific Railroad.
Scores of law enforcement agencies did not participate by responding to the survey. That doesn’t mean we don’t know who they are.
For instance, the Baton Rouge Police Department uses body cameras “to promote officer safety, strengthen police accountability, enhance operational transparency” and to provide effective policing, particularly situations that might include force. The East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office does not have body cameras. With more than 800 deputies, field officers as well as staff for the Parish Prison, the Baton Rouge sheriff's office is one of the largest law enforcement units in Louisiana. A spokesperson said last year the department is still working on funding and deployment of body cameras.
Jefferson Parish Sheriff Joseph Lopinto has not disputed the value of cameras, especially when there are misconduct allegations with deputy-involved shootings. He has said that the expense of purchasing and storing camera video is a concern. The Gretna police camera plan includes leasing 80 to 100 cameras with a cloud data storage plan to make the program affordable. Though cost is an important factor, we continue to see obvious uses of excessive force involving law enforcement officials and citizens. In those, whether supporting law enforcement actions or raising questions, cameras are needed.
Westwego Police Chief Dwayne "Poncho" Munch, whose Jefferson Parish agency uses cameras, has a common-sense approach. When asked about using cameras, he said, quite simply, that police are public servants who should be accountable without any "he said, she said." We agree. Those are good reasons for Jefferson Parish, East Baton Rouge Parish, Kenner and other law enforcement agencies to add body and car cameras to their work. There’s no downside to building confidence, respect and trust.