Want to keep Louisiana as a "sportsman’s paradise?" That will cost money and the happy days when oil and gas leases on state lands paid for hunting and fishing costs are past. The price of oil lately is obviously a problem for the state and its economy in many ways, but particularly for the Department of Wildlife and Fisheries.
Once again, the Legislature is faced with a proposal from the department to both generate some new revenue for needed services but also to reduce the unwieldy structure of licenses that has cluttered the lawbooks for generations.
House Bill 691 by Rep. Tony Bacala, R-Prairieville, would reduce more than 100 categories of licenses to about 35, an essential housecleaning. But ultimately the bill is about paying for wildlife agents, maintenance of wildlife areas, and fighting the costly battles against intrusive species that can clog the paradise’s bayous and streams.
The bill by Bacala — a fiscal conservative — sailed through the House Appropriations Committee, where agency budgets are examined every year. We think that makes a good case that the bill’s $20 million is needed. It would also match more federal funding, Wildlife and Fisheries Secretary Jack Montoucet told the Press Club of Baton Rouge on Monday.
We backed a similar measure two years ago. The department's revenues dwindled even more because of inaction then from legislators. We urge them to think again on Bacala’s bill.
The gift of the great outdoors is a legacy for our children and grandchildren. Bacala's bill pays for that future.