Donna Hilliard poses at her home in New Orleans, Thursday, May 26, 2022. Hilliard received a Road Home grant to elevate her home after Katrina and Rita. Louisiana is now suing about 3,500 recipients of the grant because they did not elevate their homes and cannot prove they spent the money on repairs. (Photo by Sophia Germer, NOLA.com, The Times-Picayune | The New Orleans Advocate)