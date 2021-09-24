With only two, Louisiana can’t afford to lose one of its headquarters forces in the Fortune 500 list of major U.S. companies.
But when a state is flat on its back from one of the strongest hurricanes ever to impact the United States, this discussion — fostered by rumor and in part by Entergy “talking points” about moving to Texas — is bad for the company as well as for Louisiana.
The costs for us of moving Entergy’s corporate headquarters to The Woodlands near Houston would be serious for downtown New Orleans in particular. Normally, there are about 1,300 workers at the Loyola Avenue office.
We like the good common sense of Michael Hecht, head of GNO Inc., the region’s economic development agency: "Entergy is extremely important as an employer, partner and economic development driver in New Orleans," he said. "We should recognize this and their value as a Fortune 500 headquarters, even as we critically evaluate the best way to deliver services to residents and businesses."
It is the latter which apparently brought out the baseball bat in this argument: the notion that Entergy New Orleans — one of the subsets of Entergy Corp. — might be replaced by a municipal utility.
That is not going to happen realistically. The city has too many problems to try to undertake that project. The only realistic structural change we might see coming out of Ida is regulation of Entergy New Orleans by the state Public Service Commission.
We want Entergy to stay on Loyola Avenue. What we don’t want to see is unseemly rhetorical threats that do neither the utility nor the city and state any good.