The life expectancy for a crawfish is not that great to begin with, but it’s particularly short around Easter in Louisiana.
So in tribute to the hordes who gave their all to our signature events, Lt. Gov. Billy Nungesser officially pardoned Arrigeaux the crawfish.
It’s a double tribute, actually, for the lucky pond-dweller is named in a bow to the retiring head of Visit Baton Rouge, the capital city’s tourism bureau, Paul Arrigo.
As the state’s top tourism official, it’s appropriate that the lieutenant governor exercise the pardon powers usually exercised by the governor. And this is one pardon that makes the papers in a good way, so congratulations to M. Arrigeaux and Mr. Arrigo.