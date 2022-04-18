Public confidence in elections has been undermined by former President Donald Trump’s false claims that he won in 2020 — with an assist from most of Louisiana’s leading Republicans, who know better but are too afraid to tell the truth to their own voters.
So it hardly makes sense to give voters more reasons to be skeptical of the way elections are administered here.
That’s why it’s a terrible idea to allow any private entity to help finance election administration in any race, from president to dogcatcher.
In 2020, the Center for Tech and Civic Life, a nonprofit funded by Facebook’s Mark Zuckerberg, doled out millions in grants across the country to help locals run elections.
In Louisiana, more than two dozen officials initially sought the grants. But almost all of them backed off after Attorney General Jeff Landry said it would be illegal for them to accept the cash. In the end, only Orleans and Calcasieu parishes took what came to be called Zuckerbucks.
Landry filed suit in October 2020, asking a judge to declare the grants illegal, but Judge Lewis Pitman, of the 16th Judicial District in St. Martin Parish, rejected Landry’s view.
Last month, the Third Circuit Court of Appeal overturned Pitman, deciding registrars of voters and clerks of court aren’t “political subdivisions,” but rather “constitutional offices created by the state.”
Why does that matter? Because local political subdivisions are able to accept donations, but registrars and clerks aren’t given the same freedom under the state Constitution.
It’s above our pay grade to decide whether registrars and clerks are subdivisions or constitutional offices. Whichever they are, private financing of election administration is a bad practice.
It doesn’t make sense for Louisiana to wait on courts to decide an arcane legal question. With Landry’s support, Rep. Blake Miguez, R-Erath, passed a bill that would have spelled out such grants are illegal. But Gov. John Bel Edwards vetoed it.
In this case, Landry has the better of the argument. Zuckerberg has announced he won't be making election grants this year. But Democrats will come to regret Edwards’ veto if conservative groups someday begin to offer election financing and clerks and registrars in Republican parishes take the cash.