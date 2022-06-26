They laid a pile of rocks across the Mississippi River Gulf Outlet at Bayou La Loutre in 2009, closing off a waterway that was designed to improve New Orleans’ competitiveness as a port but instead increased its vulnerability as a hurricane target.
When it opened in 1968, the “Mr. Go” was supposed to be a 76-mile shortcut to the Gulf. It was the work of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, but the project was supported by the local shipping industry and political leaders.
It would be an understatement to say that MRGO didn’t work out as planned.
The channel was never used as much as expected, and it did not solve the chief competitive problem faced by the Port of New Orleans, both then and now: The challenge of bringing cargo upriver to the local docks.
But the Gulf Outlet also created environmental problems.
The channel facilitated an invasion of saltier water that vanquished vast areas of marsh and killed cypress and tupelo trees.
Building a speedway for hurricane storm surge to push toward the heart of the city, and damaging wetlands that knock down wind and waves, turned out to be a foolish idea. After Hurricane Katrina, MRGO came to be called a Hurricane Highway.
The highway has been blocked, but 17 years after Katrina, the dispute remains over who is supposed to undo the environmental damage the channel caused.
The cost of restoring the destroyed wetlands ecosystem was estimated at $3 billion, but that was a decade ago, after they shut the waterway by piling the rocks near Hopedale.
The Corps said it would pay 65% of the restoration cost, with the state picking up the rest of the tab. The state says the Corps should pay for the whole job.
U.S. Rep. Garret Graves, R-Baton Rouge, who is former chair of the state’s Coastal Protection and Restoration Authority, says the Corps “is the one who caused all of this loss of coastal wetlands.”
The U.S. House of Representatives has passed a bill clarifying that Washington is responsible for the full sum. A proposed Senate version envisions that the federal government would pay 90%.
The plan would restore and protect around 57,000 acres of wetlands and coastal habitat. With the funding dispute stretching on, the state has moved forward with $455 million in work on its own. And in some measure, the closing of the waterway has already allowed the land to begin healing.
“You're seeing things like cypress trees being able to survive in areas all the way up to Manchac and the Maurepas area that weren't doing that before,” said Amanda Moore, director of the Gulf program at the National Wildlife Federation. “You're seeing oysters come back in areas like Biloxi Marsh.”
But a poor state like Louisiana, still recovering from two consecutive devastating hurricane seasons, hardly has the capacity to pay for a restoration effort that would have cost $3 billion a decade ago. Graves is right that more federal aid will be needed.
“By coming in and doing the restoration work, you're helping to ensure you have speed bumps or barriers that no longer allow for unimpeded storm surge to be able to come and hit St. Bernard and New Orleans and the north shore, and even the whole Lake Pontchartrain Basin, from that south or that eastern direction,” he said.
And the dispute needs to be resolved soon, as Louisiana is now into its 17th hurricane season since Katrina.