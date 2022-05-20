Driving around Louisiana can be a white-knuckle experience, whether due to the potholes of New Orleans or the traffic in Baton Rouge or the obsolete bridge in Lake Charles.
But the most terrifying stretch of road could be the 49-year-old Interstate 10 bridge across the Atchafalaya Basin.
Two VIPs rely on the 18-mile bridge: Senate President Page Cortez, R-Lafayette, and Shawn Wilson, secretary of the Department of Transportation and Development. They are pushing Senate Bill 435, which would deploy speed cameras and double fines on the stretch.
Voters are unlikely to thank a politician for installing speed cameras and raising fines, but Cortez must be in tune with the wishes of his constituents, because the measure has seen little opposition so far. It passed the Senate without opposition and has been approved by the House Committee on Transportation, Highways and Public Works.
In 2021, 269 accidents, resulting in two deaths, occurred on the elevated highway between Ramah and Henderson, Cortez said. He said those statistics have doubled in the past decade.
Maximum punishments currently are $175 or imprisonment up to 30 days or both for a first offense, and $500 or imprisonment up to 90 days or both for second and subsequent offenses. Cortez proposes to double the fines for offenses while on the Atchafalaya Basin Bridge to $350 for a first offense and $1,000 for second and subsequent offenses.
Those are stiff fines, but maybe necessary to curtail speeding on the bridge and make it safer.
At 60 miles per hour, it would take 18 minutes to cross the bridge. Going 65 saves about a minute, so slowing the traffic down is a small price to pay to make life safer on one of Louisiana’s most dangerous bridges.