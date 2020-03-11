The legislative session was barely an hour old Monday when the first carefully laid plan went awry. Senate President Page Cortez went to bang House Speaker Clay Schexnayder’s gavel to ceremonially open a joint meeting of the two chambers, and instead broke it in two.
Hopefully, this will go down as a moment of comic relief rather than a sign of chaos to come.
Signs so far point to the former, as Cortez and Schexnayder figure out how they’ll deal with one another and with Gov. John Bel Edwards. Like their predecessors John Alario and Taylor Barras, both legislative leaders are Republicans. Unlike Alario and Barras, they appear to have similar approaches.
“Clay and I have a similar appreciation for teamwork and for working together,” Cortez said recently.
“We’re not going to have the personal attacks. Debate can be heated, passionate, without being personal,” Schexnayder said. “We have to have a working relationship. We’ll stay in touch with each other, and the governor will be involved in those conversations.”
If that sounds like the way government should function, it’s not always the way it has. The last four years were marked by tension between Barras’ House, where a partisan faction set a tone of near-constant conflict with the Democratic governor, and Alario’s Senate, which was closely aligned with Edwards.
The new leaders found an opportunity to present a united front even before lawmakers convened, when they teamed up to block a forecast that Edwards wanted the Revenue Estimating Conference to approve so that he could include the money in his proposed budget.
At the same time, they’re talking to Edwards about working together where possible. While some issues will be divisive — the Republican legislative majority’s drive to pass tort reform and the governor’s quest to raise the minimum wage, for example — there are common priorities, such as early childhood education.
As for Edwards, he opened the session with the same sentiment he often voiced during his first four years.
“My pledge to you, and to every member, is that I am ready to work with all of you, in good faith, to set aside partisan division and continue to move Louisiana forward. And I’m happy to say that Louisiana is much stronger than four years ago precisely because we were able to rise above partisanship,” he said.
That was a reference to the taxes lawmakers eventually raised last term, which helped turn a crippling deficit into a surplus. Even as Edwards spoke, though, threats to that stability hovered, from the announcement of the state’s first presumptive case of the new coronavirus to the wide-ranging economic impact of the virus’ spread.
It’s one thing to pledge cooperation when times are good. It’ll be all the more important to keep that pledge should things take another rough turn.