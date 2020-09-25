The LSU Tigers return to the field this weekend to defend their national championship. But the stands won’t be full of screaming fans and the parking lots won’t be overrun with tailgate parties.
High school football games will be allowed in Orleans Parish after all, bringing the city back into parallel with the rest of Louisiana. But crowds will be limited to 250 people, including band members.
The Saints are talking about welcoming some fans back to the Superdome in October, though hopefully they will see a better brand of football than the team showed Monday night in Las Vegas.
It’s all good news as Louisiana works to regain the pleasures that were snatched from us in March, when we first confronted the coronavirus pandemic.
The pandemic isn’t going away any time soon, so our football experience won’t be what we were used to.
But sports teams have demonstrated that, with accommodations, athletes can compete and stay safe. The major league baseball season began with cancellations and uncertainty, but the National and American leagues stuck with it, and now they are beginning playoffs on the way to a world series, which will take place in Arlington, Texas.
The National Football League has played two weeks' worth of games, and many colleges have begun play as well, including the Green Wave and the Ragin’ Cajuns, who have won their first two games and are now ranked.
It wasn’t so long ago that folks thought we would have to give up sports while we wait on a vaccine. But our athletes and our fans are proving that wrong.